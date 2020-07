11:24 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Two test COVID-19 positive in Beit El Beit El Council Director Shira Liebman tested COVID-19 positive. Another carrier asked not to be identified. It was reported that those who were in contact with then received a personal message. ► ◄ Last Briefs