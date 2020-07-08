11:18
Defense Minister Gantz enters coronavirus isolation

Defense Minister Benny Gantz decided to go into isolation for fear of having being exposed to a coronavirus carrier last Sunday evening.

With an aim of avoiding risk of infection and after consulting with medical officials, the Defense Minister decided to go into isolation until a coronavirus test and epidemiological investigation were carried out.

Gantz feels well and will continue to manage office affairs and the rest of his public tasks in isolation.

