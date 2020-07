11:06 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 MK Eichler 'won't vote against Supreme Court judges inquiry committee' United Torah Judaism MK Yisrael Eichler announced that he would not vote against MK Betzalel Smotrich's proposal to establish an investigation committee to examine conflicts of interest among Supreme Court justices. ► ◄ Last Briefs