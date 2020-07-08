Smotrich to Social Workers: 'You stand alone under the stretcher'

Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich visited the Social Worker's demonstration in Jerusalem, "You stand alone under the stretcher, nights and days handling hundreds of cases. There's heavy responsibility on your shoulders, there's emotion, there's great heartache, there's responsibility for the weakest strata of Israeli society and there's no backing; that's the problem, no backing.

"The insulting salary that you receive is just a symptom, our avoidance and unwillingness to take real responsibility for Israeli society."