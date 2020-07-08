|
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Smotrich: 'Will the haredim cooperate with Lapid?'
Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich calls on haredi Knesset members to support his proposal to establish a committee to examine conflicts of interest of Supreme Court Judges.
"If the haredim vote against my proposal today to set up a parliamentary commission of inquiry to examine the judges' conflicts of interest, this will at least be the first time they cooperate with Yair Lapid," he wrote.
