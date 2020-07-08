|
10:49
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
Caesarea resident suspected of failing to report bank accounts abroad
A resident of Caesarea was brought this morning to Haifa Magistrate's Court on suspicion of failing to report overseas bank accounts in excess of NIS 112 million and non-reporting of income generated abroad in the amount of NIS 10 million.
Judge Maria Picos Bogdanov granted a Haifa and North tax inspector's request and released the suspect under restrictive conditions.
