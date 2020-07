10:20 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Likud grants freedom of vote on Smotrich proposal The Likud will grant free voting rights to its members on Yamina MK Betzalel Smotrich's proposal to form a parliamentary committee to examine judicial conflicts of interest. ► ◄ Last Briefs