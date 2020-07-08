Defense Committee: Urgently appoint National Emergency Authority head

Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Tzvi Hauser directed an urgent appeal to the Defense Minister: Due to the coronavirus crisis, there is no longer the need to wait, and a permanent National Emergency Authority head must be appointed, exempt from a tender.

"There is grave concern about another wave of outbreaks this winter alongside an expected seasonal flu outbreak. We are facing a national-scale crisis, more significant than we are currently dealing with. In this situation, there is an urgent need for the immediate appointment of a permanent National Emergency Authority head, that we know hasn't yet been appointed," he wrote.