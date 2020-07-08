Rabies-infected jackal found at Kibbutz Neot Mordechai, Upper Galilee

The Health Ministry was notified of a rabies-infected jackel in Kibbutz Neot Mordechai in the Upper Galilee.

Anyone who has been in contact or whose animals have come into contact with the affected animal or roaming animals from June 22nd, 2020 to July 6th, 2020 inclusive, should urgently contact the Health Bureau in Tzfat, Tel. 04-699-4257, 04-699-4200, or the health bureau close to his place of residence to determine whether there is a need for preventive care.

After working hours and during the weekend, one should go to an emergency room in a hospital.