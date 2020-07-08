Social workers cry 'chauvinism'

Hundreds of social workers are protesting this morning at a number of intersections across the country the "collapse of welfare services", and the Treasury's refusal to negotiate to end the strike that entered its third day this morning.

"The disregard by Treasury is chauvinist. We're economically disadvantaged women, so the Treasury officials ignore us. With the strong male sector, there have been serious negotiations for a long time."

Protests are taking place at the Gesher Metarim in Jerusalem, Roger's Intersection in Beersheba, at the entrance to Ashkelon, Mahanaim Junction, and Matam Junction in Haifa.