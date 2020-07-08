Quality Government: Minister Rafi Peretz in office in violation of law

The Movement for Quality Government claims that Minister Rafi Peretz is in office in violation of the law and should resign.

"Due to the behavior of Minister Rafi Peretz since joining the coalition and voting contrary to the Yamina Party's position, the Knesset committee must determine that MK Peretz withdrew from his party, not as part of the distribution, and in fact circumvented the public's trust.

"The Government Basic Law states that a minister who resigned from his party and did not resign from the government close to his term of office shall not serve as minister during the term of that Knesset. As a result, Minister Peretz must resign as Minister for the 23rd Knesset."