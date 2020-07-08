09:33 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Smotrich: 'Supreme Court judges systematically trample haredi rights' Former Transport Minister MK Betzalel Smotrich says "Supreme Court judges systematically trample the rights of the haredi public. "In the harmful decisions about cultural performances with gender separation, the systematic cancellation of recruitment arrangements set in the Knesset, and more. Today, representatives of the haredi parties can balance the equation and vote for my proposal to set up an investigative committee to examine the conflicts of interest of the Supreme Court justices. I expect them to vote for it." ► ◄ Last Briefs