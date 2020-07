09:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Motorcyclist in light condition after being hit by car on Route 431 A 46-year-old motorcyclist was hit by a vehicle on Route 431 near the Ramla South Interchange westbound. He was evacuated by MDA to Assaf Harofeh Hospital in moderate condition. ► ◄ Last Briefs