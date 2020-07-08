Knesset debates police conduct in enforcing coronavirus restrictions

A special discussion is being held at this time in the Knesset Constitutional Committee on police conduct in enforcing coronavirus directives vis-à-vis minors and special populations.

Yehoshua Getter will attend the hearing, the father of the girl from Jerusalem videoed being made to cry by police.

Committee Chairman MK Ya'akov Asher addressed the plenary last night following the incident: "We'll look at how the police bring the instructions and guidelines to ground level so we don't see disturbing videos as we have seen. Exercising judgment on their part is critical. The officer should explain and not run straight to handing fines."