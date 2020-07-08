MK Ya'alon accuses: 'False culture has become existential threat'

Yesha Atid-Telem MK Moshe Ya'alon attacked government policy and called on Netanyahu to resign, "False culture has become an existential threat. The virus, people's refrigerators, and emptying bank accounts cannot be deceived.

"Netanyahu's bloated, detached government has failed and it failed in a series of serious failures. People are dying here because of political considerations and leadership failure! Netanyahu resign and let us save Israel!"