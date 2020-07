09:10 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 30-year-old pedestrian hit by truck in Ashdod; condition serious A 30-year-old pedestrian was hit by a truck near the Namalei Shirel Park in Ashdod. MDA crews called to the scene evacuated her to Assuta Hospital in the city in critical and unstable condition with multi-systemic injury. ► ◄ Last Briefs