08:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Tamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20 Record number of coronavirus positive tests: 1,319 in past day 1,319 people tested coronavirus positive over the past day, according to official NSC data. Another patient reportedly died during the night, bringing the number of coronavirus-associated deaths to 343.