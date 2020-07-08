Iran warns Israel: No attack will stop our nuclear program

Iran vowed on Tuesday to maintain its nuclear program despite Israel's alleged efforts to sabotage it, stressing that the recent explosion at the Natanz nuclear enrichment center was not going disrupt its pace.

"The Israeli regime should be aware that creation of norm-breaking narrative on any attack against our nuclear facilities, even if it's only propaganda, is considered as stepping in the path of violating red lines of global peace and security," government spokesman Ali Rabiei said, according to the Israel Hayom newspaper.