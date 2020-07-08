Senate bill would ban US funding from being used for sovereignty

Proposed legislation from a prominent Democratic senator would ban US assistance to Israel from being used to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, JTA reported on Tuesday.

The amendment to a funding bill introduced last week by Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-MD), a member of the foreign operations subcommittee of the Senate Appropriations Committee, would not allow aid used to “deploy or support the deployment of United States defense articles, services or training to territories in the West Bank unilaterally annexed by Israel after July 1, 2020, or to facilitate the unilateral annexation of such territories.”