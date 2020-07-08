'Annexation is the most dangerous thing in the Middle East'

Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on Tuesday slammed Israel’s plan to apply sovereignty over Judea and Samaria, claiming it is “the most dangerous thing in the entire Middle East”.

"Our preoccupation with our economic situation should not make us forget the need to stand alongside the Palestinians in their fight against the annexation plan. We stand alongside our Palestinian brothers as a state and as a people, and are ready to do anything against this collusion, the consequences of which are most dangerous for Lebanon," Nasrallah said in a speech broadcast on the Al-Manar network and quoted by Israel Hayom.