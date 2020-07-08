Iranian parliament discusses mysterious 'accident' at Natanz

The Iranian parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission held a meeting on Tuesday to investigate last week’s "accident" at the uranium enrichment facility in the city of Natanz, commission spokesman Abolfazl Amouei said on Tuesday.

The meeting was attended by top officials, including Minister of Intelligence Mahmoud Alavi, his deputies, senior members of the Army Air Defense Command, and high-ranking officers of the police force, said Amouei, according to Radio Farda.