News BriefsTamuz 16, 5780 , 08/07/20
US coronavirus cases pass 3 million
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the United States rose by over 50,000 on Tuesday to push past 3 million, according to a Reuters tally.
The United States has the highest known numbers of both COVID-19 cases and deaths in the world. More than 131,000 Americans have died from the disease, a toll that experts warn will likely surge following recent record spikes in case numbers in many states.
