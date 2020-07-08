Beitar Illit lockdown to take effect at 1:00 p.m.

The Beitar Illit municipality announced on Tuesday night that it had been informed by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s office that the lockdown on the city, which was imposed following the surge in the number of cases of coronavirus, will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday and not at 8:00 a.m.

Beitar Illit Mayor Meir Rubinstein was told during a conversation with the head of the Prime Minister’s Office that the delay would be implemented so that "the public can prepare."