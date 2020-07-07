|
23:33
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Beitar Illit declared a restricted area
The Ministerial Committee on the Declaration of a Restricted Area on Tuesday decided to authorize the military commander of the Judea and Samaria area to declare the municipal area of Beitar Illit as a restricted area for seven days, starting on Wednesday at 8:00 a.m. and until next Wednesday.
In light of the decision, entry to and exit from the city will be restricted, as will be traffic and business within the city itself.
