News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Foreign Affairs Committee considers whether to extend GSS surveillance
Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee Chairman MK Tzvi Hauser announced that if the Health Ministry does not find a solution to problems in GSS contact tracing surveillance, he will have to reconsider whether to extend the program.
"We cannot isolate thousands and cut them off from the job market for two weeks without checking whether they were really exposed to a verified carrier," Hauser said.
