Number of COVID-19 antibody carriers in Israel 'very low'

Interim results of tens of thousands of serologic tests in at least four Kupat Cholim sick funds, the number of COVID-19 antibody carriers in Israel is very low and stands at about 1%, journalist Nadav Eyal reported.

These are intermediate conclusions and the survey is ongoing, these being results from the past week-and-a-half.

For example, in Tel Aviv, out of about 1,000 subjects at one check station, only 17 were found with antibodies.