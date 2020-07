21:43 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 70-year-old man drowns on Jerusalem beach in Tel Aviv A man of about seventy drowned at the Jerusalem coast of Tel Aviv. MDA and United Hatzalah paramedics pulled him out of the water and were forced to declare his death. ► ◄ Last Briefs