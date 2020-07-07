|
19:53
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Minister of Settlement Affairs calls for sovereignty over Mount Hebron
Minister of Settlement Affairs Tzipi Hotovely has called for application of sovereignty in the Mount Hebron area and for intensification of settlement in the region.
"The Mount Hebron Regional Council has great potential for strengthening the Negev and settlement activity throughout the region. Applying sovereignty in this area will allow us to accelerate development of the Northern Negev and the Mount Hebron environs," Hotovely said.
