19:40 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Closure imposed on Betar Illit The Ministry of Heatlh has imposed a closure on the town of Betar Illit, a community in Judea located 17 kilometers southwest of Jerusalem. The closure comes due to the recent spike in coronavirus cases in Betar Illit. ► ◄ Last Briefs