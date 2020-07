19:34 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 De facto construction freeze: 'Neither sovereignty nor building' Read more Judea/Samaria planning meeting postponed to unknown date. Samaria Council head Yossi Dagan: 'Fearing sovereignty leads also to freeze.' ► ◄ Last Briefs