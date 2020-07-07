Rav Shmuel Eliyahu cautions against ordination of women rabbis

Rav Shmuel Eliyahu, chief rabbi of Safed, has responded to Attorney General Mandelblit's decision to allow women to sit for exams that are prerequisites for ordination as a rabbi in Israel.

"Studying Torah is a wonderful thing, and women who teach are wonderful. I was born to a mother who was a rebbitzin who taught a lot of Torah. That's not the issue," Rav Eliyahu said.

"With whom did Mandelblit consult prior to this decision? He did not consult with the Chief Rabbinate. Did he consult with women who represent the vast majority of women who teach Torah or with a select view who make a lot of noise?" the Rav added.

Rav Eliyahu also indicated that he thinks activists from the Reform movement may be behind Mandelblit's decision.

After Mandeblit's decision was first publicized, the Chief Rabbinate issued a statement that should women be allowed to sit for rabbinical exams, the entire apparatus of rabbinical ordination in Israel would come to a halt.