Canadian students: 'Palestine is our land, Jews are our dogs'

Hundreds of Canadian students attended a rally opposing Israeli soveriegnty in Judea and Samaria. The rally took place yesterday in Mississauga, a city south of Toronto.

Participants voiced condemnation of Israel and support for "the Palestinian struggle for the liberation of Palestine."

"We will sacrifice our souls and blood for Palestine", "Millions of martyrs will march to Jerusalem", "We will die and Palestine will live," the protesters shouted.

At the end of the event, the participants exclaimed: "Palestine is our land and Jews are our dogs."

The Toronto office of the Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies has issued a condemnation of the anti-Semitic language used at the rally, calling on Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie to act against hate speech directed at Jews.