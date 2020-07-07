Arab non-profit accuses Joint List Arab party of neglecting its own

The Israeli-Arab non-profit group "Arabs Together" has accused the Arab political leadership of neglecting its own.

"Violence, crime, poverty. Enough! It's easiest to blame the Israeli government, but where is the responsibility of the Joint List," a statement released by the group read.

"Arabs Together" works to connect Israel's Arab sector with Israeli society and to address the social issues of Israeli Arabs.

So-called Israeli Arabs are those Arabs who live in areas that have been part of the State of Israel since 1948. These Arabs vote in Knesset elections and are currently represented by The Joint List, a coalition of Arab parties. Presently, fifteen members of The Joint List party hold Knesset seats, 12.5% of the total number (120) of Knesset seats.

Arab Knesset members, like all others, receive a salary of NIS 45,000 ($13,000) per month in addition to being provided with a vehicle and driver paid for by the government.