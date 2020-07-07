'We will do everything possible to bring down this government'

Former Defense Minister and leader of the Israel Our Home party Avigdor Lieberman has attacked the government and pledged to work towards its removal.

"We will do everything to bring this government down. Simply because it has no right to exist," Lieberman said

"It does not function in crisis. It's all patchwork. No perception, no logic. I urge all people with common sense and a sense of justice not to despair, to continue to act. One must protest, one must speak out, each one in his own way. I am sure that together we can change the situation and the world. We have to produce a much better reality," Lieberman added.

It should be noted that last May, after the first of three election campaigns during the past year, Lieberman and his party refused to join a government coalition over his demand that the ultra-orthodox be required to serve in the army.

Lieberman, ostensibly a member of the conservative camp, brought on the second round of elections since Netanyahu's conservative coalition fell two seats short of forming a government at that time.