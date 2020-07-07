|
17:15
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
FM Ashkenazi: Restaurants that closed deserve immediate financial aid
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi in a visit today to Ben-Gurion University remarked that restaurants which had to close due to the coronavirus should receive financial assistance on an immediate basis.
"If a particular sector of the economy closes, it should be able to receive money through a short-term process that allows it to benefit immediately from such assistance," Ashkenazi said.
Last Briefs