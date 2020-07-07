'Iranian regime under increasing pressure after bombings"

Reserve IDF Brigadier-General and former head of IDF intelligence for Iran Miki Segal believes that the Iranian leadership is being subjected to harsh internal criticism in the wake of recent bombings in Iran.

"These bombings have occurred precisely at the moment when the Iranian regime is under increasing internal criticism for its nuclear policy which has brought on an economic crisis due to Trump's sanctions. Iranian forces have been withdrawn from Iraq and Iranian action through its proxies in other parts of the Middle East is in decline.

"The Iranian leadership is also refraining from any aggressive action until the end of Trump's term out of fear of a response by America and Israel to any such action on its part," Segal added.