News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Six guards at Jerusalem jail infected with Covid-19
Six guards at the Russian Compound detention center in downtoqn Jerusalem have tested positive for Covid-19.
The commander of the Central District of the Prison Service decided to remove 60 prisoners from the Ma'asiyahu Prison at this location in order to disinfect all cells and public areas in the detention center. Tests of the prisoners and other staff at the detention center were negative.
