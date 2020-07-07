Jordan claims jurisdiction over Western Wall

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry has claimed in a protest letter to the Israeli government that the Jordanian sponsored Waqf (administrator of Muslim holy sites) also has sole authority over the Western Wall and any construction projects associated with it.

The letter is thought to come as a response to Israel's impending application of sovereignty over areas that were part of Jordan prior to the Six-Day War. Jordan subsequently waived its claim to these areas, designating them as part of a future Palestinian state.