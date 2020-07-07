|
240 apartments to be built in heart of downtown Jerusalem
Five buildings housing 240 apartment units will soon be under construction on the site of the old Shaa'rei Tzedek Hospital in the heart of downtown Jerusalem. The construction will be a mix use (residential and commercial) site together with new hotels.
Jerusalem mayor Moshe Leon stated: "This is one of the city's flagship projects. It will be integrated with the other construction that is being done at the city's entrance for the benefit of Jerusalem residents."
