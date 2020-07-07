New deadly explosion in Iran linked to oxygen tank accident

A new explosion in Iran that killed two and injured three earlier today is being linked to an accident that occurred while oxygen tanks were being filled at an automobile manufacturing facility. The facility is located south of Teheran and is not far from the nuclear archive warehouse whose contents were pilfered by Israeli undercover operatives in 2018.

The automobile facility in question is associated with the Iranian Defense Ministery and the Revolutionary Guards. The new explosion comes less than a week after an explosion at Iran's primary nuclear development site in Natanz. It is widely held that Israel was responsible for the Natanz explosion.