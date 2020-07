15:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Report: 25 who attended Ra'anan prom parties a infected with Covid-19 25 students who attended various private prom parties in Ra'anana two weeks ago have tested positive for Covid-19. According to Channel 12 News, dozens of students at the parties are now being tested for Covid-19 and it is thought that more new cases will be discovered. ► ◄ Last Briefs