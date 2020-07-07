New York court rejects ultra-orthodox demand for summer camps

A New York court has rejected an ultra-orthodox demand for summer camps in a case that presented the ban on such camps as a violation of religious freedom.

Each year such camps are held in the Catskilll Mountains. In the case brought before the court, it was argued that unlike other children who have a variety of summer activities to keep them occupied, ultra-orthodox children are limited in such activities due to their religious values and therefore have a right to camp, the only place where acitivities permitted to them are organized.

New York Governor Cuomo has banned all camps due to the coronavirus.