14:47 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 'We won't deal with anything until your livelihood is ensured' Read more DM Benny Gantz holds meeting with representatives of hardest-hit industries, promises 'we won't allow you to fall.' ► ◄ Last Briefs