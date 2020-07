14:03 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Watch: Haredi girl detained by police over mask Read more 'I was wearing a mask the whole time, I just took it off to drink.' Video footage of Jerusalem girl recently confronted by police released. ► ◄ Last Briefs