Cmte headed by Shaul Mofaz to examine award for soldiers

The Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi, today appointed with the approval of Defense Minister Benny Gantz, a committee that will examine the possibility of granting a campaign award for those who served during the IDF's fighting in Lebanon.

The committee will be headed by Maj. Gen. (res.) Shaul Mofaz.

If the committee finds that it is right to an award for the campaign, it will also look at the following issues - naming the campaign, a qualifying period for receiving the award and the eligibility criteria.

The committee is expected to deliver its recommendations to the chief of staff and the defense minister in the coming months.