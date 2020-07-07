|
Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Netanyahu meets with Stanley Fischer over economic crisis
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held an economic hearing this morning with the participation of former Bank of Israel Governor Prof. Stanley Fischer over the Corona crisis.
The Governor of the Bank of Israel, Prof. Amir Yaron, also participated in the discussion, as did the Deputy Director General of the Prime Minister's Office, Ronen Peretz, Prof. Zvi Eckstein, Prof. Uri Hefetz and other officials.
