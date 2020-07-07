|
12:48
Reported
News BriefsTamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20
Cyber unit in Lahav 433 arrests man threatening to harm PM
The cyber unit in Lahav 433 arrested a suspect (39) yesterday, a resident of Beer Sheba, after posting on one of the social networks threats to hurt the prime minister.
Following his statements, he was interrogated under caution and at the end of his interrogation was arrested.
The suspect's case was transferred to the prosecution department and shortly thereafter, the prosecution filed an indictment in the Ashkelon Magistrate's Court
