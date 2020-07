12:25 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Netanyahu on Sadetzki resignation: I thank her for her contribution Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu commented the resignation of Prof. Siegal Sadetzki: "I thank her for her contribution in the national effort and wish her success down the road." ► ◄ Last Briefs