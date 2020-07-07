Released soldiers can redeem thousands in deposit money

The Released Soldiers Fund in the Defense Ministry announced that released soldiers and National / Civil Service graduates who have been discharged during the past five years will be able to redeem - one time - thousands of shekels of deposit money, in accordance with the time of their release.

Those released on July 20, 2015 to January 19, 2019 can redeem NIS 3,500, and those released on January 20, 2019 - October 20, 2020 can redeem NIS 5,300, or the balance of the deposit (the lower of them, in both cases).

The appeal will be made for all purposes and regardless of the purposes set by law today. The benefit will take effect in two weeks, for 3 months.