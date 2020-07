11:38 Reported News Briefs Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Tamuz 15, 5780 , 07/07/20 Weekly Tanya video\lecture: The Gate to Faith Read more The Tanya compacts four millennia of Jewish wisdom to answer the great personal and existential questions of life. Each lecture is independent, but there is a link to previous ones. ► ◄ Last Briefs